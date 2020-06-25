Supervisors appoint five to planning and zoning boards

Supervisor Barb Francis began and ended the June 23 Mitchell County Supervisors Meeting emphasizing that the county needs to find a temporary IT person to fill in from July 23 until May of 2021.
When the county’s IT person Casey Ketelsen was deployed in May for a year with the Iowa National Guard, Samantha Sharper temporarily filled the position.
“We need to start looking to replace our IT who is leaving July 22,” said Francis.
County Attorney Mark Walk stated that Sheriff Greg Beaver had delivered seven more tickets citing a property owner in New Haven for having a junkyard in an area not zoned for junkyards. Attorney Walk said he had spoken to the property owner’s lawyer, “I told his attorney if he would just clean this up that it would go away.”
County Engineer Rich Brumm stated in his report that state DOT officials are warning counties that revenue will be down about 20 percent for the present quarter, and projected revenues could be down 10 percent over the rest of the year. Brumm said his department will have to keep a close eye on budgets with the limited funding.
The board again addressed the reroofing of the Social Services Building. Supervisor Steve Smolik presented two bids for the project, but wasn’t sure of the workmanship warranty that came with one of the contractors, so a decision will be made at a later date.
During the June 16 meeting, County Sanitarian Mark Ross informed the board that state regulations now require that all board members on county planning and zoning boards must live in unincorporated areas. Ross stated that five of the county’s board members were living in incorporated towns, so they had to be removed from the two county boards.
Francis emphasized that the five new appointments should attempt to promote gender equality, and county-wide representation. In a vote of two to one, Tony Helfter who lives north of New Haven, and Chaley Schultz from near St Ansgar were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Rita Devorak from near Riceville, Pam Schaefer-Smith, and Brianna Meek from rural Stacyville, were named to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on a vote of two to one. Both Francis and Smolik voted for the appointments, while Supervisor Stan Walk voted no.
Francis informed the board that Bob Lincoln, who has been chief executive officer for County Social Services since 2009, has resigned, and will be working in Waterloo where he will assume a similar position.
The supervisors commended the work that is being done by county residents and county health officials to keep down the spread of the ongoing coronavirus.
