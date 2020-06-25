Supervisors appoint five to planning and zoning boards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Barb Francis began and ended the June 23 Mitchell County Supervisors Meeting emphasizing that the county needs to find a temporary IT person to fill in from July 23 until May of 2021.

When the county’s IT person Casey Ketelsen was deployed in May for a year with the Iowa National Guard, Samantha Sharper temporarily filled the position.

“We need to start looking to replace our IT who is leaving July 22,” said Francis.

County Attorney Mark Walk stated that Sheriff Greg Beaver had delivered seven more tickets citing a property owner in New Haven for having a junkyard in an area not zoned for junkyards. Attorney Walk said he had spoken to the property owner’s lawyer, “I told his attorney if he would just clean this up that it would go away.”

County Engineer Rich Brumm stated in his report that state DOT officials are warning counties that revenue will be down about 20 percent for the present quarter, and projected revenues could be down 10 percent over the rest of the year. Brumm said his department will have to keep a close eye on budgets with the limited funding.