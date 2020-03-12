Supervisors agree to accept Turtle Creek Road damage settlement

County Engineer Rich Brumm had sent in the estimated cost of $746,150 for damages done to Mitchell County roads during the Turtle Creek Wind Farm construction.

On March 10, County Attorney Mark Walk told the board that Turtle Creek Wind Tower Company has agreed to pay the claim, and the supervisors formerly approved the settlement.

After last week’s meeting Stan Walk approached a local bank that held a note for a conservation loan. After visiting with a bank official they offered to lower the interest rate on the note from 4.45 to 2.7 percent interest. The board voted to accept the bank’s lower interest rate.

DAF Farms located near Riceville brought their matrix scoring for a new confinement facility to the supervisors asking for their approval. Stan Walk said the original application to the DNR had been questioned because the proposed building was too close to a tile line. To be in compliance, the farm has since moved the proposed building site a distance from the tile line, and the board approved the matrix scoring.