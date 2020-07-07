Supervisors agree on roofing bid for social service building

The Mitchell County Supervisors agreed upon a bid for the roofing of the county’s Social Services building, during their June 30 meeting. Supervisor Steve Smolik, who has been soliciting bids for the project, reported that Al and Tim’s Roofing of Lime Springs submitted a bid of $23,000 to replace the roof, and Darin Martin’s bid for the gutter work was $2,317.62. The combined bid for the project was $25,317.62 with both contractors providing a one-year warranty on their workmanship.
Only one other contractor submitted a bid which included both the roofing and gutter work. Smolik stated that bid came in at $42,880, and the contractor would provide a five-year warranty on the workmanship. He told other board members he didn’t think the extra warranty merited a difference of $17,563. The board voted to accept the bids from Al and Tim’s Roofing and Darin Martin.
A discussion was held on how to upkeep the abandoned County Home facility that is located north of Osage. Smolik stated that someone had contacted him about un-mowed grass around the old building site. County Conservation Director Adam Shirley, whose department maintains the conservation area adjoining the site, stated that it would cost his department around 300 man hours, plus $3,000 per year to keep the property mowed.
Smolik stated it was just grass growing, which can provide a nesting site for birds. He suggested the property be treated like other conservation areas in the county where grass grows and only noxious weeds are addressed. The board agreed with the suggestion.
County Engineer Rich Brumm brought up the issue of having to insert larger tile under county roads. He stated that a farmer in the county has decided to tile a large section of land, and the existing tile that is already run under a road is too small. The estimate cost for the county is around $60,000 to install a larger tile line. Brumm asked County Attorney Mark Walk to determine if the county is responsible for installing larger tile lines, if a smaller tile line already exists.
Brumm also asked supervisors if he was allowed to make exceptions to the county handbook when hiring a new assistant engineer. Attorney Walk stated that the county’s handbook is just a guideline and if a highly qualified candidate should surface that the supervisors could make certain compensation adjustments if the candidate has a lot of previous experience.
In other business Supervisor Barb Francis reported that Karen Dowell will become the interim County Social Service Director, until a permanent replacement for Bob Lincoln is found. The board also continues to look for a temporary IT replacement for Casey Ketelsen who will return from deployment with the Iowa National Guard in May of 2021. Dennis Riley was also reappointed to the Mitchell County Conservation Board for another five year term.
