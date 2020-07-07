Supervisors agree on roofing bid for social service building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mitchell County Supervisors agreed upon a bid for the roofing of the county’s Social Services building, during their June 30 meeting. Supervisor Steve Smolik, who has been soliciting bids for the project, reported that Al and Tim’s Roofing of Lime Springs submitted a bid of $23,000 to replace the roof, and Darin Martin’s bid for the gutter work was $2,317.62. The combined bid for the project was $25,317.62 with both contractors providing a one-year warranty on their workmanship.

Only one other contractor submitted a bid which included both the roofing and gutter work. Smolik stated that bid came in at $42,880, and the contractor would provide a five-year warranty on the workmanship. He told other board members he didn’t think the extra warranty merited a difference of $17,563. The board voted to accept the bids from Al and Tim’s Roofing and Darin Martin.

A discussion was held on how to upkeep the abandoned County Home facility that is located north of Osage. Smolik stated that someone had contacted him about un-mowed grass around the old building site. County Conservation Director Adam Shirley, whose department maintains the conservation area adjoining the site, stated that it would cost his department around 300 man hours, plus $3,000 per year to keep the property mowed.