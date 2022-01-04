Supervisor Michael Mayer named Chairman of Board

On Jan. 4, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met in preparation for the new year. The supervisors designated Supervisor Mike Mayer as chairman of the board, with Supervisor Jim Wherry as vice-chairman.

The supervisors also named Dr. Kelly Ross as Mitchell County Medical Examiner for 2022, with Dr. Jeff Nasstrom and Dr. Benson Hargens and Dr. Megan Peterson as deputies, with the coroner’s fee to be $100 plus mileage at the current county rate.

Christmas and New Year’s was relatively safe in the area, according to Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver.

“The holidays for us were busy, but nothing earth shattering,” Beaver said.

Wherry reported receiving a request in early December from the Foster Grandparents Program, which according to Benefits.gov provides grants to qualified agencies and organizations. Those interested in volunteering who are 60 years of age or older qualify for the benefit program.

Wherry requested information about the Foster Grandparents Program, which he received from them.

“For some reason we haven’t funded them since 2016,” Wherry said. “I’ve been asking some questions as far as why we haven’t done that…. It looks like an excellent organization. Most of the kids they have are in Mitchell County out of the four counties. So we’ll maybe need to work on that.”

The program received $1,300 in 2016, according to Wherry, and they are requesting $5,000 for 2022.

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said he was attempting to get a project going on the bridge on Highway 105 at the intersection of Cameo Avenue (County Road S70). The Mitchell County Sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page that the bridge would be closed to one lane until permanent repairs to the substructure are made.

“The thought is, if we repair one side we’re going to repair both sides and get it taken care of,” Brumm said.

Brumm added that the Iowa DOT widened the bridge many years ago, and they left the limestone abutments, and since then the engineer has been watching them carefully for more significant problems as they deteriorate.

While the current system is working, Brumm will contact a traffic control company for a more visible, organized traffic control system.

“Now we’ve got to close the road in order to fix it,” Brumm said. “In the meantime, that lane has to be closed. It’s going to take a little bit longer than we planned… but we need to keep the public safe. I don’t want to call it a long-term traffic control, but it’ll be longer than we’d like to have. I don’t think our system is set up for long term. It was an emergency setup for the New Year’s weekend.”

Brumm reported that the county crew’s new road grader had still not arrived. Caterpillar is loaning them one, in the meantime.

Crews are still working on the bridge on Balsam Avenue.

Brumm also received an email from Iowa Prison Industries, reporting that they are having a severe markup on their materials, and that Mitchell County will see increases in price from 22 percent to 30 percent on signs.

According to the Iowa Prison Industries website, the price increase on all signs and decals will take effect on Jan. 15. They process thousands of sign orders each year with around 50 offenders working in the sign shop.

Wherry said that the Iowa DOT once made signs for the county. Cerro Gordo has the ability to make their own signs, but the equipment is expensive, according to Brumm.

“If signage is going up, I’m sure a lot of other things will be going up, too,” Brumm said.

