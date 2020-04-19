Sunshine & Sanity virtual 5K course developed for local runners

April 3-5 marked the first Sunshine & Sanity virtual 5K race held on the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail. Brian Haeflinger was the top finisher with a time of 21:49. There were nine total participants and Aidan Ebert set a personal record with 23:15.
The WGWL Trail's IronHorse Races (Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K) originally scheduled for May 2nd were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IronHorse was not alone in deciding to cancel. Many sporting events have since and continue to be canceled or postponed. Several IronHorse registrants expressed disappointment that their training would not culminate with a race.
The WGWL Trail Association determined that an investment into a virtual course would allow social distancing parameters and the needs of an active community to be met during these challenging times. For at present, going outside, while keeping appropriate distance and not congregating in large groups, is one of the activities the public is allowed. Sunshine & Sanity gives walkers and runners needing a competition or a kick-in-the-pants to stay active, an outlet for their training.
Racers may run the course between the hours of one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset on the first Friday, Saturday or Sunday of each month. The next Sunshine & Sanity is May 1, 2 and 3. Registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Riceville/SunshineSanity and costs $5. The top finisher of the race will be acknowledged and all finishing participants (runners and walkers) are entered into a drawing for a prize purchased from a business in the local community. The goal of Sunshine & Sanity is to give a little sunshine and sanity to others, whether that is offering the community a healthy physical outlet during this pandemic or showing support to those local businesses who serve the community.
Learn of all Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail schedule changes and allowed social distancing events at http://www.wgwltrail.com.
