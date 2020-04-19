Sunshine & Sanity virtual 5K course developed for local runners

Racers may run the course between the hours of one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset on the first Friday, Saturday or Sunday of each month. The next Sunshine & Sanity is May 1, 2 and 3. Registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Riceville/SunshineSanity and costs $5. The top finisher of the race will be acknowledged and all finishing participants (runners and walkers) are entered into a drawing for a prize purchased from a business in the local community. The goal of Sunshine & Sanity is to give a little sunshine and sanity to others, whether that is offering the community a healthy physical outlet during this pandemic or showing support to those local businesses who serve the community.