A new structure has been added to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds – a Sukup Safe T Home.
The Mitchell County Corn and Soybean Board wanted to construct a grain bin for educational purposes next to The Little Farm Hands Barn located on the north side of the fairgrounds.
However, when organizers approached Sukup Manufacturing with the idea, Sukup officials stated they could cut the cost of the structure in half with a Safe T Home was built on the site.
The cost of the structure was provided by the corn and soybean boards, Sukup Manufacturing of Sheffield, Klapperich Farm Systems of Stacyville and a Jane Rowe Memorial Gift.
Sukup Manufacturing, a major supplier of grain bins, developed the Safe T Home after a natural disaster struck Haiti. The firm developed the idea of modifying the top of grain bins, using them for housing in third world countries.
After the firm constructed several of the houses in Haiti, a hurricane struck and, while nearby houses were leveled, the Safe T Homes withstood the strong winds. Today units are being shipped to several third world countries as a solution to safe and affordable housing.
Klapperich Farm Systems of Stacyville, provided the concrete and Buckwheat and Sons Construction Company, Riceville, poured the cement base for the 18-foot diameter structure. Two Sukup employees and a representative from the non-profit GoServ Global assisted local volunteers in the construction of the Safe T Home.
Helping in the construction of the home was Morgan Merten and John May, of the St Ansgar FFA; Keith Heimer, Klapperich Farm Systems; Dean and Cindy Sponheim and Rachel Amuundson, of the Mitchell County Corn and Soybean Board; Joni Erwin of the Iowa Corn Growers Association; and Joe Rowe and his son, Adler.
The Safe T Home features a half loft, two screened in windows, a metal door and double-roof ventilation, which keeps water out while allowing heat to escape through the roof of the metal house. On the outside of the structure are three attached metal boxes measuring 20-inches wide, 4-foot deep, and 12-foot long, which will be filled with dirt, creating a space for gardening and flower growing. When the steel pockets are filled with soil the added weight helps to stabilize the building when hit by strong winds.
“During hurricanes up to thirty people can crowd into a house for safety,” said Dean Sponheim.
The complete kits and shipping to a foreign county costs about $8,000 per home. On Saturday August 3, a representative from the Non-Profit GoServ Global will be at the Mitchell County Fair explaining how local individuals and organizations can help provided finances to build the Safe T Homes in third world countries.
