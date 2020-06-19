Students from Mitchell County named to University of Northern Iowa's Dean List

Many students from Mitchell County were named to the University of Northern Iowa's spring 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum of 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Mitchell - Courtney Huebsch
Osage - Joan Grimm, Annmari Milbrandt, Erin Miller, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Destiny Thompson, and Coryssa Tucke.
St. Ansgar - Grace Heimer, John Patterson, Julie Rogerson, and Abigail Wold.
Stacyville - Samantha Hemann and Alexis Meek.
