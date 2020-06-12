Students from Mitchell County named to University of Iowa Dean's List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many students from Mitchell County were named to the University of Iowa spring 2020 Dean's List.

More than 8,500 students were named on this semester's Dean List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Ben Grimm of Osage is majoring in Biochemistry.

Hannah Groth of St. Ansgar is majoring in Nursing Interest.

Isabel Johanns of Mitchell is majoring in Psychology.

Tara Kramer of St. Ansgar is majoring in Finance.

Alexa Maakestad of Osage is majoring in Human Physiology.

