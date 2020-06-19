Students from Mitchell County named to Iowa State University's Dean's List

Many students from Mitchell County were named to Iowa State University's spring 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum of 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Osage - Breana J. Barker, Shelby Jean Blake, Klaire Chisholm, Alex Jo Gentz, Lauren Frances Kisley, Kaylee Jo Klaes, Matthew Robert Klaes, Emma Carney Klapperich, Adam Joseph Koch, Chloe Madison Levan, Garrett Maakestad, Katelyn Rose Maliszewski, Benjamin David Mallinger, Hannah Claire Mauser, Abigail Claire Miller, Anna Elaine Miller, Olivia Quinn Miller, James John-Popp Plotzke, Jenna Rae-Popp Plotzke, Joseph James Popp, Brooke Noel Scharper, Alex James Swenson, Emmi Mai Taets, Trey William Tesch, Kayla J. Uethe, and Grace Elizabeth Woolfolk.
St. Ansgar - Dylan Joseph Bissen, Nicholas D. Bork, Gabrielle Marie Finberg, Aaron Michael Gerdts, Claire Marie Groth, Abby L. Hansen, Jessica Hansen, Noah James Kisley, Jackson Alexander Koster, Sarah Linda Phelps, and Sophia Daria Wold.
Stacyville - Sophia Florence Merten
