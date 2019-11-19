{{featured_button_text}}
OPUS Honor Choir selections

Students chosen for OPUS Honor Choir (from left) were Darren Adams, Ian Schwarting, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Tristan Mork and Logan Mitchell.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Five Osage vocal music students, of Wendy Thorson, were recently selected to the OPUS All-State Honor Choir Festival at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at C.Y. Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State Campus, Ames.

This is the highest individual honor attainable for fifth through ninth grade students. These students will participate in the 39th annual OPUS All-State Honor Choir Festival.

Students selected were Darren Adams, eighth grade, son of Greg and Renae Adams; Logan Mitchell, eighth grade, son of Jeff and Amy Mitchell; Tristan Mork, eighth grade, son of Brian and Shari Mork; Claudia Aschenbrenner (solo finalist), ninth grade, daughter of Steve and Kristi Aschenbrenner.

Over 3,200 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of an online recorded audition.

