Steve Smolik: Incumbent supervisor in Mitchell County District 3 seeks re-election

Current Mitchell County Supervisor Steve Smolik is looking to begin his second full term on the Board of Supervisors. His name is on the Republican ballot for the June 2 primary election in District 3.
Smolik has some goals for his next term as a supervisor.
“I want to stop some of our county spending, lower our debt, and get the supervisors to do what supervisors should be doing and not things that should be for higher-end jobs, like the governor,” says Smolik.
To cut some of the spending, Smolik wants to lessen the amount of money the supervisors have given to businesses and the county’s affordable housing plan.
“Business should expand on its own, it shouldn’t (rely on) taxpayers’ dollars,” says Smolik. “Business should get employees on its own; it shouldn’t be taxpayers’ dollars used to bring people in. Affordable housing, it’s a wonderful thing, but our affordable house plan that we have has, in some ways, been a better benefit to certain people, and a lot of them (are) well-to-do people.
He worries that the supervisors have gone off course lately, and have been focusing on things that are not a part of their jobs.
“We have a job here to do as supervisors, and not do some of the things that we’ve done here in the past with economic development,” he says. "We need it, but it shouldn’t cost taxpayers money.”
As someone who used to work in the county’s Road Department, one of Smolik’s main concerns is the county’s road conditions. One of his goals as a supervisor is to make sure better rock gets put on the gravel roads.
He is on board with the idea of having five supervisors instead of three and is hoping it will lead to better things for the county.
“The public voted for five (Supervisors) to get that change, and hopefully this fall we’ll get that change, and we can move on to doing what the county wants us to do,” says Smolik.
Although he is up for election in District 3, Smolik wants people to know that he is a candidate who is looking out for the county as a whole. “I am a supervisor for the whole county, I’m not just an elected person by a certain area of the county,” says Smolik. “I try to make decisions for the whole county, and try to make them as common-sense as I can.”
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
