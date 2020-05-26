Steve Smolik: Incumbent supervisor in Mitchell County District 3 seeks re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Current Mitchell County Supervisor Steve Smolik is looking to begin his second full term on the Board of Supervisors. His name is on the Republican ballot for the June 2 primary election in District 3.

Smolik has some goals for his next term as a supervisor.

“I want to stop some of our county spending, lower our debt, and get the supervisors to do what supervisors should be doing and not things that should be for higher-end jobs, like the governor,” says Smolik.

To cut some of the spending, Smolik wants to lessen the amount of money the supervisors have given to businesses and the county’s affordable housing plan.

“Business should expand on its own, it shouldn’t (rely on) taxpayers’ dollars,” says Smolik. “Business should get employees on its own; it shouldn’t be taxpayers’ dollars used to bring people in. Affordable housing, it’s a wonderful thing, but our affordable house plan that we have has, in some ways, been a better benefit to certain people, and a lot of them (are) well-to-do people.

He worries that the supervisors have gone off course lately, and have been focusing on things that are not a part of their jobs.