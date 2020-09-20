Steve Johnson focuses on farm liquidity crisis

“The bigger concern I have for derecho counties is not the crops, but the loss of the buildings. There can be a loss with the original cost of the buildings that can impact income tax liabilities,” said Johnson.

He explained how the current crop insurance program has been a great risk management tool for crop producers. The insurance not only insures the crop for natural disasters, it also provides guaranteed protection against low commodity prices. Crops are insured with revenue protection coverage for both a predetermined yield, and for price protection based on the December corn, and November soybeans commodity future prices.

Johnson stated that 90 percent of all crop acres in Iowa are under the current revenue protection program, and that crop insurance is a great risk management tool. He points out that by March 15, 2021, farmers will again have to indicate changes for next year’s crop insurance coverage, as well as elect and enroll for the Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage Government Farm Program.

He currently believes that PLC will be the likely choice for corn base acres in 2021, and the ARC-County for soybean base acres. He says 80 percent of the nation’s farmers made the same election for 2019 and 2020 crops.

“Things are not as bad as they were in the 1980’s for farmers. Farmers, bankers, and crop insurance agents need to be on their game when dealing with crop insurance and these government programs. I believe there is another round of stimulus coming out, but we don’t know how much. I believe most of it will center on livestock and ethanol,” said Johnson. “And if you do have a crop this year, you will be rewarded with yields and increased prices.”

