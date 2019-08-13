OSAGE – Loren Stene, St, Ansgar, won the Open Class Woodworking Division with his Intarsia production of an elk.
Stene, who has won the woodworking division before, brought a new elk piece to this year’s fair.
“The first time I saw Intarsia I was walking through an airport and I saw a picture of a bear climbing a tree and it intrigued me so I got a book on it,” Stene said. “In 2012, I began doing Intarsia and over the past seven years I have made 134 pieces.
“Last year I made eight presentations about Intarsia in Iowa and Minnesota. I am presently training a couple people in how to do it.”
Stene’s elk was produced with multiple woods, which provides the natural coloring for the piece. “The horns are made with Aspen from Colorado, the neck from Dark Tropical Walnut from Peru and American Walnut, and the body from Western Red Cedar,” he said. “The rump of the Elk is made from Bass Wood and the grass comes from two different shades of Poplar.
“Luckily I have about 75 different kinds of wood at my disposal.”
This summer, Stene has won both the Grand Champion Ribbon at the Fillmore Fair in Minnesota and the Best of Show at the Worth County Fair in Iowa, with a picture of Willie Nelsen. Stene is working on a 1,200 piece picture, which has taken over 270 hours to produce.
“If I didn’t have a hobby, I’d go crazy,” Stene said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.