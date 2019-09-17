{{featured_button_text}}
State Mobile Museum

The State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum will visit Osage on Sept. 21 during the Autumn Artistry event at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to take free self-guided tours of the museum on wheels, which holds a 300-square-foot exhibition called "Iowa History 101."

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

If you can't make it to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines, why not let it come to Osage?

That's the idea behind the State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum, a bright blue, custom-built Winnebago that travels the state's highways and back roads to share stories from the past. The museum on wheels currently houses a 300-square-foot exhibition called "Iowa History 101" and is filled with artifacts from the State Historical Society's collection.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The mobile museum will offer free self-guided tours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, during the Autumn Artistry event, at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments