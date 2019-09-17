If you can't make it to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines, why not let it come to Osage?
That's the idea behind the State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum, a bright blue, custom-built Winnebago that travels the state's highways and back roads to share stories from the past. The museum on wheels currently houses a 300-square-foot exhibition called "Iowa History 101" and is filled with artifacts from the State Historical Society's collection.
The mobile museum will offer free self-guided tours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, during the Autumn Artistry event, at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.
