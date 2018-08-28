Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STACYVILLE | On Monday, Aug. 6, just one day after the Mitchell County Fair, the Stacyville Shooting Stars held a Mini fair at the Stacyville Nursing Home.

Members had several projects on display along with pigs, a horse, cows, chickens, a dog and rabbits.

The Dairy Promotion Trailer came and provided ice cream for members and residents.

