Stacyville man dies in tractor crash

Brandon Wendt of Mankato, Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck and traveling south on Monument Avenue in Mitchell County a mile south of 450th Street south of the border of Iowa and Minnesota when he attempted to overtake a John Deere tractor. According to the state patrol’s report the tractor attempted to make a left turn into a driveway at the same time that Wendt was trying to overtake it, and it was then that Wendt’s semi-truck hit the tractor from behind, according to the release.