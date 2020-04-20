You are the owner of this article.
Stacyville man dies in tractor crash
A Stacyville man died on Friday after the tractor he was driving was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.

The fatal collision occurred in Mitchell County at around 8 a.m., according to a press release from Iowa State Patrol.

Brandon Wendt of Mankato, Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck and traveling south on Monument Avenue in Mitchell County a mile south of 450th Street south of the border of Iowa and Minnesota when he attempted to overtake a John Deere tractor. According to the state patrol’s report the tractor attempted to make a left turn into a driveway at the same time that Wendt was trying to overtake it, and it was then that Wendt’s semi-truck hit the tractor from behind, according to the release.

The driver of the tractor was identified as 62-year-old James Duponcheele of Stacyville. According to the State Patrol, he died at the scene of the accident. 

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

