The St. Ansgar City Council has approved the final payment to Farm TilePro for a project to improve water flow along Center Street that took more than two years longer and cost $230,000 more than expected.
On Aug. 12, the council voted 3-1 to approve the final payment of $60,013 for the project, with Rose Krahenbuhl casting the dissenting vote.
"I don't know about you guys, but I think there should be some kind of penalty for being that much late," she said.
"Not at this point," said project engineer Bill Trygstad.
He said the city's contract with Farm TilePro included a damages clause, but the council never chose to pursue it.
The original cost estimate for the project, which involved putting ditches along Center Street to handle water flow, was $677,035.
However, the cost went up as the project went along.
Some of the increased costs were the result of council action, according to Trygstad.
During the course of the project, more culverts were found that needed to be removed than anticipated, he said.
Switching from 6-inch to 8-inch water mains also increased the cost, according to Trygstad.
Mayor Norman Johnson also gave the council an update on the progress of infrastructure work being done by the city at the Industrial Park in preparation for Milkhouse Candles opening a manufacturing plant there.
"It's coming along really well," Johnson said.
The water system is already in place, and sanitary sewer work should be completed soon, according to Johnson.
Gravel is being placed on the road leading to the plant, which is expected to be operational by the end of the year.
There's been some discussion of waiting until next year to pave the road, according to Johnson. He said Milkhouse officials are OK with having just a gravel road until then.
