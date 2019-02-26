ST. ANSGAR | St. Ansgar High School swept the top three awards at the first official Iowa Engineering Design Competition on Feb. 18.
Teams from North Butler, Central Springs, West Hancock, Northwood-Kensett, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock and Sumner-Fredericksburg schools also participated in the event, which was hosted by St. Ansgar and held in conjunction with the Minnesota State Engineering Center.
The competition, which originated on the East Coast, encourages teamwork and out-of-the-box problem solving while incorporating science and engineering coupled with creative thinking.
The theme for the competition at St. Ansgar was "Help a Superhero Save the Planet."
Each team designed a machine to complete a simple task.
A single marble rolling down a ramp set off a chain of events to achieve the final result.
Each team had to include hydraulic, mechanical, electrical and chemical components in their machine.
St. Ansgar Team 1, which one top honors for the day, designed their machine to plant seeds to grow trees to produce more oxygen and reduce air pollution.
"We did it by steps," said team member Jadyn Anderson, who committed to the superhero theme by wearing a Wonder Woman costume.
She said designing the machine meant "trying things until they worked."
The team was "stuck" on one of the components for a week until they figured it out, according to Anderson.
Jack Sievert from St. Ansgar Team 2, which won second place, said through their machine "we are trying to show how the everyday worker can convert to clean energy."
Team members told the judges the idea behind their project was everyday workers can be superheros.
St. Ansgar Team 3, which won third place, designed their machine to take garbage out of the ocean using a net.
Team member Hannah Groth said the planning began at the end of December.
When asked what her favorite part of the process was, she replied, "that it's done."
On a more serious note, she said, "I like the end result. It's kind of neat to see it all work."
The judges all had a science background. Some currently work as engineers.
The lead judges were Luke Porisch from St. Ansgar State Bank and Jon Trepkowski from Minnesota State University.
The other judges were Ken Howe (John Deere), Mandie Sanderman (Central Rivers AEA), Kay Schmalen (Central Rivers AEA), Richard Brumm (Mitchell and Worth County Engineer), Bryce Hruska (Valent BioSciences), Nathan Lower (Rockwell Collins), Sue LeMaster (retired science teacher), Bill Rowcliffe (Valent BioSciences), Chad Tiedemann (TruStile Doors), Drew Hare (Wartburg College) and James Wenman (Wartburg College).
Business sponsrs were TruStile Doors, Valent BioScience, Halvorson Community Endowment Foundation, and The Cobbler Shoppe.
“It was an awesome day watching North Iowa’s best compete and entertain," said St. Ansgar High School science teacher and event coordinator Devin Schwiesow. "Congrats to all the teams and a special thanks to all our judges and sponsors.”
