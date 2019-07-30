ST. ANSGAR – Rich Sherman has been part of the track program at St. Ansgar High School for more than 50 years.
He was a head coach for 35 years. The rest of that time he was a paid assistant coach or a volunteer coach.
"I just had a passion for it," said Sherman.
However, he decided to retire after track season this spring.
"My body has just reached the point where it is difficult to get off the yellow school bus when it's cold and raining out," he said.
However, he plans to continue to help as a volunteer when needed.
Sherman grew up in the Iowa City area. He got his teaching degree from the University of Northern Iowa, where he was on the track team and competed in discus.
His first few years in teaching were at Plainfield, which is now Nashua-Plainfield.
He was hired by the St. Ansgar School District in 1966, where he taught math at the high school and coached football for 38 years in addition to track.
Eventually he became the school's athletic director, serving in that position for 20 years. He also was a golf coach.
Sherman retired as athletic director in 2000, but continued to work as an assistant track coach.
When he was an assistant, he worked with kids competing in shot put or discus.
Some of those he used to coach now have children who Sherman has also coached.
He said he was enjoyed working with the track athletes, helping them set goals "and start to recognize that success depends on your discipline and your focus and your hard work."
Until this spring the boys track team never had a home meet in the entire time Sherman has been at St. Ansgar, while the girls only had one in the 1970s.
For decades Sherman told school officials he wanted the gravel track to be replaced with an all-weather track so other teams would be willing to come to St. Ansgar to compete.
The new track was finally completed and the first home meet on that track for the Saints' teams took place on April 8.
"It was kind of a dream come true," Sherman said. "I was ecstatic."
Several of the student-athletes Sherman used to coach are now coaching at North Iowa high schools.
Marin Thorson, a 2007 St. Ansgar graduate who won three state championships in discus for the Saints, is the assistant girls track coach at Osage.
She said Sherman taught her how to "stay level-headed in any situation."
"He was always calm," she said.
Thorson said she has modeled her own coaching style after Sherman's and would ask his advice when the two of them were at the same track meet.
Brendan Ehlke, a 2008 St. Ansgar graduate who is now an assistant boys track coach at Northwood-Kensett, said Sherman "definitely helped give me a passion for the sport that I still carry with me today."
Sherman is "very detail-oriented" and focuses on the process in every aspect of the discuss throw, according to Ehlke.
"He is a very genuine and caring person," he said. "You can tell he would do anything for his athletes and he takes pride in how they grow and progress."
