St. Ansgar Police Department seeks information in hit and run

According to the St. Ansgar City Hall Facebook page, on Monday, Dec. 27, a vehicle traveling east on 4th Street in St. Ansgar struck a pedestrian walking across the street. This happened at 4:15 p.m.

Lance Schutjer, St. Ansgar Police Department Chief of Police, said the vehicle did not yield to a woman at the crosswalk.

“I don’t believe she really had any physical injuries, other than she was just slightly bumped into,” Schutjer said. “But nothing she went to the doctor for.”

A business owner in town happened to have a camera aimed at the street, and a still frame photograph was taken from that video, which the police department released to the public. However, the resolution lacks clarity.

Because of this, it has proved difficult to determine make and model.

A few members of the public have called the police department with tips on similar vehicles in the area, but there have been no definitive matches, according to Schutjer.

“We have had several people who have responded to our Facebook post,” Schutjer said. “I think we’ve had anything between a Chevy, a Ford, and maybe one other type of vehicle people have thought it was. I can’t specifically say what type of vehicle it is. It’s difficult to determine based on that picture. We just have a color and a body shape.”

Schutjer believes the Internet can be of use in identifying the car in the photograph.

“At this time, I’m just hoping social media can be a good tool for law enforcement,” Schutjer said. “We’re hoping someone recognizes that (photograph), or if the driver sees that and maybe comes forward and wants to come in and admit to doing that."

“Other than a couple leads, there’s been nothing yet. We appreciate the public’s help in this.”

City hall encourages anyone who recognizes the car or has information pertinent to the case to contact city hall, whose phone number is 641-713-4921.

