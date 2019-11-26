{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar National Honor Society will hold its annual Fall Blood Drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m, Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the middle school, through the LifeServe Blood Center. 

This is a reschedule due to the Saints' football team being in the playoffs.

Did you know your donation could save up to three lives? Whether you’ve donated regularly or are considering donating for the first time, you are to come participate.

To schedule a time for donation or for more information about donating, contact Jenni Brumm at jbrumm@st-ansgar.k12.ia.us or 641-713-4720.

