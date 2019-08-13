The second semester honor rolls at St. Ansgar Middle School were recently announced.
The following students were named to one of the those honor rolls.
A Honor Roll
Sixth Grade
Kaylee Horgen, Desirae Igou, Josie Juhl, Tegan McHugo, Mariah Michels, Abbey Muller, Mackenzie Offen, Kenzie Peterson, Amelia Porisch, Jayce Schwiesow, Aubrey Sherrard, Bree Tabbert, Sophia Urbatsch, Gus Walk and Brylee Wynia.
Seventh Grade
Maxwell Beland, Courtney Beyer, Hannah Clevenger, Matthew Easley, Aspen Falk, Lia Halfman, Emma Hall, Cora Heeter, Josie Jahr, Morgan King, Alex Lenz, Caleb Levan, Christian Michels and Drew Powers.
Eighth Grade
Ryan Hackbart, Jessica Horgen, Kasey Igou, Leah Jorgensen, Maci Juenger, Brenna R. Kruse, Mikhail Meyer, Madilynn Schmidt, Addison Tabbert, Sam Vervaecke, Khari Young and Lucy Young.
B Honor Roll
Sixth Grade
Lucas Benttine, Kolten Buntrock, Drew Carlson, Zachary Ekwall, Dylan Hansen, Tyson Kline, Lylah Knowlton, Ellie Merten, Elizabeth Neuman, Luke Petersen and Megan Salz.
Seventh Grade
Kinsey Anderson, Madeline Berg, Natalie Bork, Cadence Dammen, Hally Esdohr, Shayli Giles, Kaelee Hicken, Olivia Huisman, Connor King, Mia Klaes, Kyndall Koster, Carton Sparrow and Avah Springer.
Eighth Grade
Owen Bartz, Kloey Dowse, Cole Hansen, Madison Hillman, Mallory Juhl, Katie Mayer, Evelyn Merten, Leah Merten, Elizabeth Muller, Mikayla Rosenberg, Jason Soltero, Sarah Wagner and Zoey Walling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.