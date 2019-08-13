{{featured_button_text}}

The second semester honor rolls at St. Ansgar Middle School were recently announced.

The following students were named to one of the those honor rolls.

A Honor Roll

Sixth Grade

Kaylee Horgen, Desirae Igou, Josie Juhl, Tegan McHugo, Mariah Michels, Abbey Muller, Mackenzie Offen, Kenzie Peterson, Amelia Porisch, Jayce Schwiesow, Aubrey Sherrard, Bree Tabbert, Sophia Urbatsch, Gus Walk and Brylee Wynia.

Seventh Grade

Maxwell Beland, Courtney Beyer, Hannah Clevenger, Matthew Easley, Aspen Falk, Lia Halfman, Emma Hall, Cora Heeter, Josie Jahr, Morgan King, Alex Lenz, Caleb Levan, Christian Michels and Drew Powers.

Eighth Grade

Ryan Hackbart, Jessica Horgen, Kasey Igou, Leah Jorgensen, Maci Juenger, Brenna R. Kruse, Mikhail Meyer, Madilynn Schmidt, Addison Tabbert, Sam Vervaecke, Khari Young and Lucy Young.

B Honor Roll

Sixth Grade

Lucas Benttine, Kolten Buntrock, Drew Carlson, Zachary Ekwall, Dylan Hansen, Tyson Kline, Lylah Knowlton, Ellie Merten, Elizabeth Neuman, Luke Petersen and Megan Salz.

Seventh Grade

Kinsey Anderson, Madeline Berg, Natalie Bork, Cadence Dammen, Hally Esdohr, Shayli Giles, Kaelee Hicken, Olivia Huisman, Connor King, Mia Klaes, Kyndall Koster, Carton Sparrow and Avah Springer.

Eighth Grade

Owen Bartz, Kloey Dowse, Cole Hansen, Madison Hillman, Mallory Juhl, Katie Mayer, Evelyn Merten, Leah Merten, Elizabeth Muller, Mikayla Rosenberg, Jason Soltero, Sarah Wagner and Zoey Walling.

