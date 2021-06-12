St. Ansgar man and his son arrested for alleged involvement in January U.S. Capitol riot

A St. Angsar man and his Minnesotan son were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Daryl Johnson, of St. Angsar, was taken into custody by the FBI Omaha Cedar Rapids Resident Agency June 11 on charges relating to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, the agency tweeted.
Today agents from the FBI Omaha Cedar Rapids Resident Agency arrested Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa. He faces federal charges relating to the events at the Capitol Building on 1/6/21. Charging documents will be available here -https://t.co/uwqmy1NTCc— FBI Omaha (@FBIOmaha) June 11, 2021
Daryl Johnson has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The FBI received a tip through their online portal that Daryl Johnson and his son, Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, were both inside the Capitol building during the riot that took place on Jan. 6, according to charging documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.
Daryl Johnson’s Facebook page was found to have several references in comments to being present at the Capitol during this time. Several of his comments claimed, “I was there.”
Investigation by the FBI found videos and photographs of Daryl Johnson and Daniel Johnson inside the Capitol building. Subjects identified both of the men in the footage.
Several articles of clothing that Daryl Johnson was wearing in posted photographs to Facebook were compared to the Capitol footage to further identify him.
The FBI received three additional tips that Daniel Johnson was involved at the Capitol on Jan. 6. One tip mentioned him posting a video inside the Capitol on his Snapchat account.
Daniel Johnson’s Facebook page also had multiple posts relating to being at the Capitol. A post on Jan. 7 showed the crowd near the U.S. Capitol and captioned “Couple thousand??? Lol try like 4 million people!!!”
Daniel Johnson was taken into custody by the FBI Minneapolis special agents and the Austin Police Department on charges relating to criminal acts at the Capitol, according to a tweet by FBI Minneapolis. He has the same charges as his father.
Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, MN was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents and Austin PD this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 11, 2021
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com