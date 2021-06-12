St. Ansgar man and his son arrested for alleged involvement in January U.S. Capitol riot

A St. Angsar man and his Minnesotan son were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Daryl Johnson, of St. Angsar, was taken into custody by the FBI Omaha Cedar Rapids Resident Agency June 11 on charges relating to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, the agency tweeted.

Daryl Johnson has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI received a tip through their online portal that Daryl Johnson and his son, Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, were both inside the Capitol building during the riot that took place on Jan. 6, according to charging documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

Daryl Johnson’s Facebook page was found to have several references in comments to being present at the Capitol during this time. Several of his comments claimed, “I was there.”