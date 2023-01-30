 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Ansgar man accused of filming tanning rooms in Clear Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

A Saint Ansgar man was arrested on Friday for allegedly filming a woman undress, tan, and redress at iSun Tan 24/7 in Clear Lake. 

Daryl Johnson

Daryl Eugene Johnson

According to court records, 53-year-old Daryl Eugene Johnson has been charged with invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after allegedly using a chair to place his cell phone on top of an 8-foot tall wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms around 6 p.m. at 510 E. Hwy 18 in Clear Lake.

The affidavit states Johnson placed the phone on the edge of the wall with the camera facing the adjacent room where a woman was tanning. She did not know she was being filmed and did not consent to being filmed while undressing or tanning. 

A property records search indicates the property is owned by NKJ Properties based in Saint Ansgar.

Johnson then allegedly resisted attempts from officers to seize his phone. He posted $2,000 bond and an initial appearance hearing is set for Feb. 15. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail.

Johnson was previously convicted for having a role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail on June 1, 2022. 

This story has been updated. 

