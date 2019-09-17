2019 St. Ansgar Homecoming Court

QUEEN CANDIDATES
Shelby Heimer is the daughter of Tracy and Deb Heimer. Her siblings are Haley and Dustin. She is involved in student council, FCCLA, NHS and Big Red. Her favorite homecoming activities are cheering at the game and going to the dance. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, "It means to lead by example, by working hard in everything you do and being respectful to everyone." Game prediction - 56-12 - St. Ansgar wins.
Avery Hendrickson is the daughter of Jim Hendrickson and Robin Retterath. Her siblings are McCabe and Parker Hendrickson. She is involved in Big Red, volleyball, track, FCCLA and NHS. Her favorite homecoming activities are dress up days and the dance. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, "A St. Ansgar Saint is a respectful and kind person." Game prediction - 62-0 - St. Ansgar wins big.
Madison Minnis is the daughter of Rose and Kelly Minnis. She has one sibling, Brianna. She is involved in track and NHS. Her favorite homecoming memory is The Lot. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, " From my years in St. Ansgar, I have learned being a Saint means to work hard in all you do and be kind to everyone you meet along the way, because chances are they'll be your neighbor when you grow up." Game prediction - Saints - a ton, Postville - not a ton.
Hannah Patterson is the daughter of Mark and Gayle Patterson. She has two siblings, Bobby and John. Her school activities include volleyball, basketball, track, softball, band, student council, Big Red, FCCLA and NHS. Her favorite homecoming memory is "when Avery and I decorated our bikes to ride in the parade in third grade and Avery cried because her mom tried to put a rubber chicken on her bike, I also love cheering at the game and going to the dance after. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, "To me, being a St. Ansgar Saint means you're a respectful and hardworking person. It also means you encourage and support everybody in everything they do. Game prediction - Saints win 68-6.
Megan Schmidt is the daughter of Laura and Dan, Jason and Mary. Her siblings are Jonathan, Bryan and Madilynn. She is involved in NHS and track. Her favorite homecoming activity is the game. "I love to cheer from the top of my lungs alongside my friends." When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, "To be a St. Ansgar Saint is to go out of your way to treat someone with respect and their day a little better." Game prediction - Saints win 70-6.
Montanah Scott is the daughter of Ruth and Scott Cakerice. She has two siblings, Mikaylah and Marandah Scott. Her school activities include volleyball, FCCLA, NHS, dance and winterguard. Her favorite homecoming activities are the game, cheering on the football team and being on the sidelines and riding in the parade with the team. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, she said, "Being a Saint means being welcoming to everybody and showing respect to all ages. It also means being a community, being a hardworking person and leading by example. Game prediction - Saints - a lot, Postville - zero.
KING CANDIDATES
Cade Duckert is the son of Scott and Stephanie Duckert. He has one sibling, Carsen. His school activities include football, basketball, track and baseball. His favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "To be a Saint is to be hardworking and put then team first. Game prediction - 70-0.
Erik Gerdts is the son of Mike and Denise. He has one sibling, Aaron. His school activities include basketball and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "Someone who is a hardworking and responsible person." Game prediction - 60-6.
Sam Juenger is the son of Paul and Carrie Juenger. He has two siblings, Kylie and Maci. His school activities include football, wrestling, track, FFA, Big Red, student council and NHS. His favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "It means you are a hardworking and accountable person, who loves to cheer on everybody. The participants of the activity are always humble, win or lose. Game prediction - Saints 56, Postville 0.
John May is the son of Dave and Sherry. His siblings are Julia and three half-siblings, Amie, Kellie and Andy. His school activities include cross country, baseball, basketball and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity is the parade. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "You show up and contribute to different activities you're in and have good sportsmanship." Game prediction - Saints wins 72-6.
Jack Sievert is the son of Dawn and Doug Sievert. He has two siblings, John and Scott. His school activities include football, track basketbal, baseball, Esports, Big Red and NHS. His favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "It means you're a reliable, hardworking individuals with a strong sense of community." Game prediction - Saints 70, Postville 0.
Sawyer Smith is the son of Steve and Pam Smith. He has one sibling, Paige. His school activities include football, basketball, track, golf and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it means to be a St. Ansgar Saint, he said, "To be a St. Ansgar Saint means to always give your best effort, be hardworking and always show respect towards others." Game prediction - 66-0.
