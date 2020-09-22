St Ansgar fire victim counts his blessings, thanks his rescuers

“Life can change in a flash,” is no longer a quaint saying for Michael Esdohr, of St Ansgar.
Esdohr was operating his skid loader on the afternoon of Aug. 1, when the machine exploded and a flashfire blew over his back and engulfed him in flames.
“I was doing some home landscaping, which I had been working on throughout the summer. I was moving my last dump of dirt, and was ready to shut off the machine. I don’t know if it was shut off or I was shutting it off. All I remember was the ball of fire,” said Esdohr. “I got out of the cab, and away from the machine.
“I went into the kitchen and dialed 911, when my neighbor Kevin Kirchgatter, who had heard the explosion, came in. I ran water on my arms and legs where I was burned, then asked Kevin to go outdoors and turn the garden hose on so I could run water on my burns in the yard.”
Kirchgatter and a neighbor lady got fire extinguishers to control the blaze in the machine. Later, the St Ansgar Fire Department extinguished the remainder of the fire.
“I can’t say enough for the responding fire department and EMTs. When the EMTs came they asked if I could walk and I said yes, and walked to the ambulance. Once the water was off, the pain was unbelievable. They put something on me in the ambulance and took me to the football field where they Life Flighted me to the Iowa City Burn Unit.”
Being sedated, Esdohr recalls little of the flight.
“The next thing I recall was lying in a stainless steel tray and they were pealing my burned skin and debris off. I came to kicking and fighting, and they put me under again,” said Esdohr.
Michael’s wife Brenda was visiting relatives in Guthrie Center and drove directly to Iowa City. Son Corey learned of the accident before Esdohr was air lifted, and later he drove to Iowa City.
“I spent 21 days in the burn unit, and daily I had to be put in what I call, ‘The Tub of Pain,’ where they scrubbed off the dead skin. They gave me pretty good medication, but I could feel the pressure despite the pain blockers,” said Esdohr, who suffered first, second and third degree burns on his arms, hands, and lower legs. He also suffered some burns on his face and neck, which are healing without skin grafting.
They began his treatment by putting cadaver skin on the burns to keep the areas moist. Later they harvested skin from unburned areas on his inner thighs and abdomen and grafted it over the burned areas.
“Skin is the only organ in the body that can’t be transplanted,” said Esdohr.
After leaving Iowa City, he was transferred to Inpatient Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo where he began therapy.
“They didn’t just let you sit around there. The physical therapy was to keep me physically fit, the occupational therapy to keep up the movement in my hands and fingers and the recreational therapy helps a burn patient get back to enjoying life. I wasn’t terribly depressed because I knew Jesus had everything in control,” said Esdohr.
He returned home on Sept. 8 and does most of his therapy at Athletico Physical Therapy in St Ansgar.
“I still have to do stretches, and things here at home. The nurses said I’m healing extremely fast. My lips and face are doing pretty good,” said Esdohr who says his upper left arm is responding slower than other burned areas.
Esdohr is thankful for all who has helped during the crisis and sees himself as blessed.
“Had I been four or five seconds in that seat, I don’t think they would have been able pull me out of it,” said Esdohr, who has no idea what caused the explosion.
Wanting to get back his job as a professional exterminator he said, “Their biggest concern is keeping the chemicals off my skin. I will have to wear bandages and protective clothing. The skin will be extra sensitive, and it could take up to two years for the skin to completely heal.
“One of the biggest things I want to do is give a shout out to Kevin Kirchgatter, my neighbor lady, the EMTs, and to my wife Brenda and son Corey who came and sat with me,” said Esdohr, who states their quick actions and assistance helped save him, and for others who were a great comfort.
