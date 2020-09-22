St Ansgar fire victim counts his blessings, thanks his rescuers

“They didn’t just let you sit around there. The physical therapy was to keep me physically fit, the occupational therapy to keep up the movement in my hands and fingers and the recreational therapy helps a burn patient get back to enjoying life. I wasn’t terribly depressed because I knew Jesus had everything in control,” said Esdohr.

He returned home on Sept. 8 and does most of his therapy at Athletico Physical Therapy in St Ansgar.

“I still have to do stretches, and things here at home. The nurses said I’m healing extremely fast. My lips and face are doing pretty good,” said Esdohr who says his upper left arm is responding slower than other burned areas.

Esdohr is thankful for all who has helped during the crisis and sees himself as blessed.

“Had I been four or five seconds in that seat, I don’t think they would have been able pull me out of it,” said Esdohr, who has no idea what caused the explosion.

Wanting to get back his job as a professional exterminator he said, “Their biggest concern is keeping the chemicals off my skin. I will have to wear bandages and protective clothing. The skin will be extra sensitive, and it could take up to two years for the skin to completely heal.

“One of the biggest things I want to do is give a shout out to Kevin Kirchgatter, my neighbor lady, the EMTs, and to my wife Brenda and son Corey who came and sat with me,” said Esdohr, who states their quick actions and assistance helped save him, and for others who were a great comfort.

