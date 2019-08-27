The sights and sounds of autumn will be in abundance in St. Ansgar on Saturday, Sept. 7, during the 19th annual St. Ansgar Fall Festival.
The St. Ansgar Community Chamber sponsors this event that features art, crafts, vintage, antique, and seasonal goods, food and other vendors.
Most activities will begin at 9 a.m. with booths and vendors being located in St. Ansgar’s downtown business district located on Fourth Street.
Vendor items include pottery, hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, crocheted and sewn items, woodcrafts and garden art.
There will also be re-purposed and vintage items, primitives, paper items, “girly” gear (bows, hats, scarves and tutus), handmade soaps and lotions available.
Food and treats will be available from several vendors as well as local restaurants along with seasonal goods including pumpkins, gourds, squash and mums.
The community piano will be rolled out for the event. Those attending the Fall Festival are encouraged to pause for enjoyment and play for a few minutes or even an hour.
While at South Square, browse through the Creative Arts Gallery and the St. Ansgar Heritage Museum.
For more information about the event or to be a vendor, contact Kari Nelson at Home Sweet Home, 641-713-4698.