Mable Buerckley, with U-Pick Pumpkins and More of Osage, had many gourds and squash for sale at St. Ansgar's Fall Festival.

ST. ANSGAR — The sights and sounds of autumn will be in abundance in St. Ansgar on Saturday, Sept. 8, during the 18th annual St. Ansgar Fall Festival.

The St. Ansgar Chamber sponsors this event that features art, crafts, vintage, antique, and seasonal goods, food and other vendors.

Most activities will begin at 9 a.m. with booths and vendors being located in St. Ansgar’s downtown business district located on Fourth Street.

Vendor items include pottery, hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, crocheted and sewn items, woodcrafts and garden art.

There will also be re-purposed and vintage items, primitives, paper items, “girly” gear (bows, hats, scarves and tutus), handmade soaps and lotions available.

Food and treats will be available from several vendors as well as local restaurants along with seasonal goods including pumpkins, gourds, squash and mums.

The community piano will be rolled out for the event. Those attending the Fall Festival are encouraged to pause for enjoyment and play for a few minutes or even an hour.

South Square Coffee Shop will be open for specialty coffee as well as for lunch. While at South Square people will be able to browse through the Creative Arts Gallery.

For more information about the event or to be a vendor, contact Kari Nelson at Home Sweet Home, 641-713-4698.

