The St. Ansgar City Council has agreed to spend nearly $6,000 to replace 10 more downtown street lights.
In February the council voted to buy four new street lights at $595 each to see if that would provide better visibility on Fourth Street.
City officials later determined they would like to replace an additional 16 street lights.
However, during their Oct. 14 meeting, council members decided not to purchase all of the remaining replacement lights because of decrepit wiring on some poles that also needs to be replaced.
The council will discuss replacing the bad wiring next month. In the meantime, the council members decided to go ahead and purchase new lights for poles that currently have good wiring.
Councilman Mike Juhl said some businesses in town might consider purchasing a street light to help with the cost.
The council also voted in favor of asking a contractor to remove concrete at the Nissen Public Library and then having D Randall Construction of Osage repair the foundation to hopefully stop water getting into the basement.
The council made that decision after hearing from library representatives, as well as David Randall Sr. of D Randall Construction during the Oct. 14 meeting.
Repairs were made several years ago to try to resolve the water issue, but it's still been a problem, according to library officials.
They said it's not just library items that are stored in the basement, but also police department items.
Randall said it shouldn't take much money to fix the foundation if the concrete at one corner of the building is removed.
He said the work on the foundation would involve plastering and putting in waterproofing.
If the wall is sealed well enough, drain tile won't be needed, according to Randall.
However, he didn't have an exact quote on how much it would cost for him to do the repairs.
"We have a lot of different directions we could go," he said.
Randall told the council members he would try to have an estimate for them next month.
