ST. ANSGAR | The St. Ansgar City Council voted to override a veto by mayor Norman Johnson that allows Milkhouse Candles to receive tax increment financing and continue its plans to move from Osage to St. Ansgar.
The unanimous vote occurred Friday, Feb. 15 and reinstalled a resolution approved four days earlier.
The council approved a development agreement on Feb. 11 with developer Tim Schulz and Milkhouse owners Eric and Janet Sparrow that included a rebate of $195,000 over 10 years. It required the move to St. Ansgar's Industrial Park. But one day later, Feb. 12, Johnson vetoed the resolution, citing concerns about property tax receipts and TIF rebate limits for the city.
The project, already underway, had support.
Council members called the special meeting Feb. 15 to discuss the mayor's decision, and the public weighed in, as well.
“The veto tells me you don’t want my business to grow,” said local business owner, Lyndsay Falk, one of over two dozen people in attendance. “That we don’t want to compete with the best and be the best, (and) makes me wonder what will happen with it’s my business’ time to grow.”
Several in attendance urged council members to look over the past 25 years, to the beginning of the industrial park, specifically the tax base brought into the area as well as the jobs created.
“Every dollar spent in the community changes hands seven times,” said Eric Sparrow of Milkhouse Candles. “If we can bring 20 more jobs to the community, think of how many dollars that will generate?"
At the Feb. 11 meeting, the council received no comments on the agreement. No one in attendance spoke for or against the agreement. In addition, Johnson didn't speak about the agreement.
The next day, however, in papers filed with the City Clerk, Johnson listed the city obligations to the development property, among them streets, water and sewer.
Johnson said the city’s infrastructure obligation and requirement to provide fire and police services would be substantial. The resolution, he said, would mean the city would receive nothing in property taxes over 10 years because of the TIF rebate limits currently in place in St. Ansgar.
Johnson said he reached his conclusion after a night's sleep.
“At the meeting, I had not decided if I was going to veto it or not,” Johnson said. “I slept on it and made my decision.”
At the Feb. 15 meeting, several in attendance asked why the resolution was vetoed in the middle of the development and after the agreement was approved. The Sparrows said other communities had offered a 100 percent rebate, but they chose St. Ansgar.
“On June 21 of last year, the city of St. Ansgar made a commitment to us. Minutes later, Tim Schultz and I shook hands outside the building," Eric Sparrow said. "We want the 100 percent TIF rebate other communities were offering. We moved our banking to town. For this to come down as, 'Oh, maybe not,' it’s a smack in the face. We know this situation is not representative of the people in this community.”
Council members agreed with Johnson the rebate percent amount needed to change, but they said that should happen after that project’s development had been completed.
The special meeting was called by a councilmembers Jason Squier, Rose Krahenbuhl and Ben Walk.
