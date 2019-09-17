St. Ansgar officials are considering a second phase for the Seasons housing addition on the east edge of town, which has added nearly 40 new homes to the community over the past decade.
Tony Stonecypher, executive director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, told members of the City Council on Sept. 9 two developers are interested in being involved in expanding the Seasons addition.
The land is located in the city's urban renewal area, but if tax increment financing is used for the project, 48 percent of the funds have to be used for Low to Moderate Income housing, according to Stonecypher.
He said the city could do projects in other parts of town where low to moderate income people live, such a taking care of infrastructure issues.
However, this wouldn't increase the city's tax base as much as building in a urban renewal area, according to Stonecypher.
He said having developers apply for the Economic Development Commission's building incentive program to receive forgivable loans to build apartments and duplexes for low to moderate-income households in the urban renewal area "will satisfy your LMI requirement" while increasing the tax base.
Apartment complexes could have zero-level entry on the ground floor to make those units attractive to senior citizens, while families could live on the upper floor, according to Stonecypher.
In other business, the council granted an extension for completion of the infrastructure work at the industrial park in preparation for Milkhouse Candles opening a manufacturing plant there.
The original completion date for the $600,000 infrastructure project was Oct. 15. The council agreed to extend the deadline until Oct. 28.
Project engineer Bill Trygstad said the only work left on the project is road paving, shoulder work and seeding.
Paving work was supposed to begin Oct. 1, but the crew can't be at the site until Oct. 7, Tygstad said.
The council decided to extend the deadline all the way to Oct. 28 in case of weather-related delays.
