In St. Ansgar, the Chamber means something different than in most towns.
The full name of the organization is the St. Ansgar Community Chamber, with "community" being the key word.
Instead of a Chamber of Commerce, it's a Chamber and a community group, according to its president, Kathy Falk.
Businesses belong to the Chamber, but so do club and other organizations as well as individuals.
"We are all one group," Falk said.
The Chamber doesn't have any paid employees. Everything is done by the board of directors and volunteers.
Fortunately, "people are pretty good about volunteering," Falk said.
Chamber members are getting ready for the town's big summer festival, Town and Country Days, to be held June 14-16.
In 2017 a flower show was added to the event as a way to showcase the horticultural talents of many of the town's residents, with has earned St. Ansgar the moniker, "The Garden Spot of Iowa."
Last year the flower show was expanded to an horticultural fair with agricultural services, businesses and demonstrations featured.
The fair will return to this year's Town and Country Days.
The celebration also will include a parade, a 5K Fun Walk/Run, a bike ride, and a street dance featuring the Highway 9 Band.
This year's Town and Country Days coincides with a St. Ansgar All-School Reunion, where former students from all generations will get together to reminisce and participate in activities such as Alumni Band and Choir rehearsals and performances.
Tours of South Square, located in the former elementary school on Washington Street, will be offered.
The building has been refurbished as a community center with a variety of rooms being used for gatherings, events and even small businesses such as a coffee shop and a natural health center.
South Square is just one example of how St. Ansgar is a great place for small businesses, according to Falk.
She said the residents are loyal to their hometown merchants, and if they can get what they need from DeMaris Hardware or The Food Center, they won't leave town to shop.
The Chamber organizes an annual fall festival with artists, crafters, antiques, seasonal goods, food and other vendors. This year's festival is on Sept. 7.
Hometown Christmas, to be held Dec. 7-8, features shopping with Santa, family activities, a bake sale and strolling carolers.
Younger people in the community have stepped up to be leaders, which is a great advantage, according to Falk.
She noted St. Ansgar recently received a state grant to refurbish Sportsman's, a bar and grill in one of the historic buildings downtown.
She also said Milkhouse Candles is moving from Osage to St. Ansgar.
St. Ansgar has a number of unique attractions, including the Blue Belle Inn, a bed and breakfast in an 1896 Queen Anne Victorian home.
The Blue Belle Inn includes not just the main building, which has six rooms, but a 1950's bungalow called "A Wrinkle in Time" and an 1891 home named "Anne's House of Dreams," which can be rented as a whole by a family or group of friends.
Falk said the inn is known for its Do-It-Yourself Murder Mysteries, where groups of six to 10 people can enjoy a meal while they try to solve the case. The inn provides dozens of games with scripts, soundtracks and props.
But what makes St. Ansgar truly special is its people and their spirit of "loyalty and friendship," Falk said.