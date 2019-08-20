{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, June 27, kids were movin’, groovin’ and gobblin’ up taste tests in a garden-based day camp held at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, Osage.

Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Mitchell Co. 4-H program held Sprouting Up Science, a summer day camp for youth in kindergarten and first grades.

Fourteen youth learned how science impacts our environment and our health through plants. They learned how plants grow, prepared new recipes to try new foods and participated in active lessons to get their hearts pumping.

Participants in the day camp were Kaylen Bartz, Paxton Bohr, Stella DeMaris, Noah Kuennan, Alyssa Marks, Macoy Marzen, Hayden McRoberts, Chanslee Meitner, Eion Mellmann, Layna Mitchell, Jace Owen, Alston Penfold, Caleb Rachut and Paige Sponheim.

The day camp was organized and led by Susan Ringhofer, Clover Kids Educator. Olivia Logue, Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Coordinator, and Gabby Schwarting, ISU Extension and Outreach Summer Intern assisted with the day camp. Olivia Dodds volunteered to help.

