Sponheim’s good deed turns to a way of farming

In the future, he hopes to use the same seed population per acre, but plant a higher population in the outer four corn rows where there is more sun and air, while reducing seed populations for the inner four rows, which could create even higher yields.

Applying herbicide in the strips is much more difficult than applying them in regular fields, because he uses different herbicides for corn and soybeans. He uses a special sprayer with hoods over the nozzles.

“With our sprayer we have sprayed with a good breeze, and never had any chemical drift, from one crop to the other,” said Sponheim.

Though it takes longer to spray a field, and about 30 percent more time to harvest the first crop, because the combine operator can only dump at the ends, he says his cropping system pays off financially.

“On average an eight-row strip of corn will out yield regular corn from 10 to 12 percent, but you also have about a 2 to 5 percent decline in soybean yields,” said Sponheim. “We also find with the extra movement of air corn matures quicker and is dryer, so we can harvest earlier. We have experimented using four- and six-row strips, and found corn yields shot up nearly 30 percent, but soybeans yields plummeted by the same percentage, which isn’t profitable.”