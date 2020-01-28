Sponheim’s good deed turns to a way of farming

“I liked to do a lot of trial work, and we do a lot of it for customers over a three year period. I had a Pioneer customer who wanted us to try it to see if this system was economical. After two years of trials it proved to be so good, that we changed our own operation over to the strip crop method,” said Dean Sponheim, who is a local Pioneer seed salesman and operates Sponheim Sales and Services which, specializes in custom strip tilling and cover crop applications.
Driving by Sponheim’s farm fields located southwest of Osage, one sees the unusual sight of eight rows of corn alternated with eight rows of soybeans.
“This is not a new concept. In the 70’s quite a few farmers were doing it. Back in the 80’s one of my neighbors was trying it, but it wasn’t very well accepted. We started doing our stripe-cropping back in 2008,” said Sponheim.
The 20-foot-wide alternating strips are set up in eight 30-inch rows of corn alongside eight 30-inch rows of soybeans. Crops are rotated the following year, and seeds are planted in the center of previous year’s rows to stay away from decaying root balls and root masses. This creates a better environment for new seeds to germinate and grow in.
Sponheim plants the same seed population as a traditional corn farmer, and only plants one crop for end rows, alternating them from one year to the next.
In the future, he hopes to use the same seed population per acre, but plant a higher population in the outer four corn rows where there is more sun and air, while reducing seed populations for the inner four rows, which could create even higher yields.
Applying herbicide in the strips is much more difficult than applying them in regular fields, because he uses different herbicides for corn and soybeans. He uses a special sprayer with hoods over the nozzles.
“With our sprayer we have sprayed with a good breeze, and never had any chemical drift, from one crop to the other,” said Sponheim.
Though it takes longer to spray a field, and about 30 percent more time to harvest the first crop, because the combine operator can only dump at the ends, he says his cropping system pays off financially.
“On average an eight-row strip of corn will out yield regular corn from 10 to 12 percent, but you also have about a 2 to 5 percent decline in soybean yields,” said Sponheim. “We also find with the extra movement of air corn matures quicker and is dryer, so we can harvest earlier. We have experimented using four- and six-row strips, and found corn yields shot up nearly 30 percent, but soybeans yields plummeted by the same percentage, which isn’t profitable.”
The key to the increased corn yields is the outside corn rows get additional sunlight and wind, which increases photosynthesis and creates cooler fields during extreme heat. Sponheim emphasized the rows must run north-south for the cropping system to work. With east-west rows the taller corn over shades soybeans driving down soybean yields.
“GPS systems on equipment helps, but a farmer can also use strip tilling to layout this row crop system,” said Sponheim. “This isn’t for large farmers. I would say it works well on farms of 700 acres of less. This can work for a smaller farmer who can’t increase their acres, but they want to increase their income.”
This crop system and other conservation practices were viewed last summer, when Iowa State University Regional Extension Agronomist visited the Sponheim farm.