Iowa State University Extension is offering free, one-hour, online workshops to help individuals understand and purchase health care coverage. Participants can join online from the comfort of their home or join others at the Cerro Gordo County Extension office. The workshops will be held at 7 p.m. on November 6 and 13.

For those needing to better understand health insurance terms and tools to help choose affordable health insurance policies that fits your family’s health care needs, register to participate in Smart Choice Health Insurance, November 6, 2019. Register at http://bit.ly/schi14326

For those needing to learn how to receive the greatest value from your health insurance plan and increase health insurance knowledge, register to join the Smart Choice Health Insurance Action program at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at http://bit.ly/schi14328. This workshop will cover the seven key elements for maximizing the value of your health insurance.

Both programs are being offered at no cost and participants will receive a workbook and tools that will increase confident in making health insurance choices as well as information about accessing the Marketplace options.

The class will be taught by Iowa State University Extension & Outreach educators who have received specialized training in the content of health insurance and in guiding consumers in making good health and financial decisions about insurance.

For more information, contact Brenda Schmitt, ISU Extension Family Finance Specialist at 641-512-0650 or email schmitt@iastate.edu. For assistance with online registrations or to reserve you place at the face-to-face programs being offered at the Cerro Gordo County Extension office, call 641-423-0844.

