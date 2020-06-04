Small businesses invite customers back after COVID-19 closings

Huemann and co-owner Megan Otto are the only salon employees, but they still make sure they only have one client in the salon at a time. Huemann said they hardly ever have 10 or more people in the salon, and that usually only happens when they’re doing hair for a wedding party.

Customers are currently being asked not to show up early for their appointments. Chairs have been removed from the waiting room. Customers can’t bring other people in with them during their haircuts; the only exception to this rule is when children are coming in to get their hair cut.

Huemann and Otto wear masks when they’re cutting hair, but Huemann says customers have a choice on whether they want to.

More cleaning time has to be allocated between haircut appointments.

“I try to leave at least 15 minutes in between after each client, which is strange because normally I would just have the next client waiting and I’d sweep up and grab a new cape and go,” says Huemann. “But now I wipe everything down, and I wipe all the surfaces down. That’s been very interesting because it’s more time-consuming.”