Small businesses invite customers back after COVID-19 closings

As states around the country slowly reopen, small businesses are trying to get back to normal. Osage businesses are navigating the new normal, doing extra cleaning, and providing opportunities that allow customers to continue social distancing.
While many businesses found themselves closed during March and April, business owners kept busy by working on things in their shop they don’t normally get the chance to work on.
Tony Wynohrad set up a new merchandise stand at his business Limestone Brewery. He also brewed some new beers with co-owner Josh Olson. They used their smaller system for brewing to come up with smaller batches, and Wynohrad says he’s excited about the three new beers.
One of the new beers is a raspberry milkshake IPA named after Stan’s Drive-In in Osage; another is what Wynohrad calls an international Pale Lager called Awe of Iowa. The final new beer is a gluten-free option called Road to Nowhere.
Other than coming up with new beer ideas and hunting down cleaning supplies Wynohrad and his wife Laura Wynohrad kept busy with the pizza orders Limestone Brewery had coming in. Customers could order pizza and beer for pickup.
“I think the community was pretty supportive of us with the takeout,” says Wynohrad. “The way I look at is, we were able to keep the lights on.”
The brewery is back to full-service; customers can come in and order pizza and beer for dine-in. The tables and chairs are cleaned before and after each customer, and they’re spaced more than six feet apart.
Ax throwing has also made a return to the brewery as of the weekend of June 5. Reservations are limited to half their standard capacity for ax throwing, and each party may only have a 10 person maximum. Ax handles are sanitized before and after each group leaves. A 50 percent limit has also been placed on the taproom’s capacity.
“Other than a 50% capacity restriction, we’re pretty much (back to) business as normal with social distancing,” says Wynohrad.
Another business that is getting back to business as usual is Emerson’s on Main.
Ken Emerson says his store closed its doors to customers on March 27. It reopened to the public on May 1. Employees are taking extra cleaning precautions in the bathrooms, on the counters, and with anything customers touch.
The store’s employees used to wear masks but are no longer doing so. Customers are not required to wear masks, but Emerson says about 50 percent do.
Emerson estimates a 95 percent revenue loss occurred during the period when the store was only doing curbside orders. He says they’re slowly getting that back, but they’re still at a 50 percent loss.
“Every week it gets a little better as we’re open, but it’s still not back to the way it was,” says Emerson. “We don’t have our older people, they’re not out yet, and we don’t have people come from out of town like we used to.”
One idea the store has had to beat the revenue loss is making T-shirts that have the slogan “Osage: Small Town Proud” printed on them. Emerson says they’ve been very popular.
The store isn’t back to its normal hours quite yet. Right now, they are only open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Emerson says he’s someone who likes to keep busy and with three stores in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Osage he normally is, but when he temporarily closed the stores, he picked up a job at Prairie Lakes Church.
Another local business that is adjusting to the new normal is Modern Glam Salon. The salon initially closed its doors sooner than other salons in Iowa because they decided to follow the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology’s recommendation to close on March 18. The salon was officially allowed to reopen on May 16.
Salon co-owner Maggie Huemann says the return has been great and that her customers have been very understanding.
“(The return has) been really good,” says Huemann. “Our clients are very supportive, and everybody’s been very receptive to our new normal here in the salon because we’ve had to do a lot more cleaning. Appointment times are taking a little longer just because of people having grown-out color and grown-out haircuts.”
Huemann and co-owner Megan Otto are the only salon employees, but they still make sure they only have one client in the salon at a time. Huemann said they hardly ever have 10 or more people in the salon, and that usually only happens when they’re doing hair for a wedding party.
Customers are currently being asked not to show up early for their appointments. Chairs have been removed from the waiting room. Customers can’t bring other people in with them during their haircuts; the only exception to this rule is when children are coming in to get their hair cut.
Huemann and Otto wear masks when they’re cutting hair, but Huemann says customers have a choice on whether they want to.
More cleaning time has to be allocated between haircut appointments.
“I try to leave at least 15 minutes in between after each client, which is strange because normally I would just have the next client waiting and I’d sweep up and grab a new cape and go,” says Huemann. “But now I wipe everything down, and I wipe all the surfaces down. That’s been very interesting because it’s more time-consuming.”
Once the salon reopened Huemann set to the task of calling clients and rescheduling appointments that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus. She says there were eight weeks’ worth of clients to reschedule, so the salon isn’t accepting new clients at this time. She said she got a lot of calls from people in Minnesota, where salons weren’t open until June 1.
Huemann says the salon is booked full until the end of June. She says that while she would typically see 10 or 12 people a day, she is now only able to see six or seven because of the extra cleaning time.
So while things may be different, Huemann says she’s just glad to be back.
“It’s great to be back; I’m excited,” says Huemann. “I hope people keep being really smart and keep us open. I don’t want to close down again; that was awful.”
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
