Singers sought for performance of 'Messiah'

Singers in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota will have the opportunity to perform Handel’s “Messiah,” on Sunday, March 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.

The performance, sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, will feature 10 choruses and 10 solos from the famous oratorio. All singers in Mitchell County, as well as the surrounding areas, are invited to join in presenting the now-beloved work, which will be accompanied by organ and chamber orchestra.

The presentation has become a tradition in Mitchell County during the Lenten season. The new production will mark the third offering since the fine arts council revived its presentation in 2014 after a 15-year break. Prior to that time, it was sponsored by the Osage Federated Musicale Club.

Mary Swenson will once again serve as choral director. Rehearsals begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the church, located at 218 S. 12th St. in Osage, and will continue on each of the following Sundays until the performance.

Chorus members should bring their own music; books will be available for purchase at rehearsals. Soloists will be chosen by audition, held at times to be arranged at rehearsals. Those with questions may contact Swenson at: sonoswen@osage.net

The Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting a variety of quality fine art and cultural experiences for the residents of Mitchell County.

