A total of 54 grants were awarded on Wednesday, Oct. 23, by the Shop on State Board of Directors.
Grants awarded totaled $59,141.18.
Since its opening in May 2009, Shop on State grant awards have totaled $602,325.21. It is located at the former Washington School on South Seventh Street, Osage.
The overwhelming success of this donation-based thrift store prompted a move in October 2013 to the large space at the school. Some items for sale can also be found on the Shop’s Facebook page.
Organizations receiving funds included:
Cedar River Complex, Cedar Summerstock Theater, Elf Shop (Riceville), Faith Home Assisted Living, Faith Lutheran Home, Growing Tree Preschool, Osage Conservation Club, Osage Senior Citizens, Osage Schools - Elementary Music, Elementary Reading, High School, Kindergarten, Elementary Special Education, 4th Grade, Middle 5th Grade (2), Middle 6th Grade (2), Middle Science, High School Drama, Physical Education and Robotics; Mitchell County Concert Association, Mitchell County Environmental Education, Mitchell County Food Bank, Mitchell County Home/Public Health, Mitchell County Regional Health Center, Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition, Nissen Public Library (St. Ansgar), Osage Community Daycare, Over-60 Quilt Strippers, Osage Police Dept., Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center, Riceville Community Center, Riceville Food Pantry, Riceville Community Club, Riceville Schools – Preschool, PK-12, 3rd & 4th grades, K-12 Library and CDS; Stacyville Comm. Nursing Home, Stacyville Housing Inc., Stacyville American Leg. #569, Stacyville Community Nursing Home Auxiliary, Stacyville Public Library, Save Our Strays (St. Ansgar), St. Ansgar Trap, St. Ansgar Aquatics Center, St. Ansgar Fire Dept., St. Ansgar Heritage Association, St. Ansgar Historic School Project, St. Ansgar Schools and Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail.
Individual award amounts were not released.
Shop on State is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Volunteer help is always needed to staff the Shop. Shoppers are requested to use the south door on Oak Street.
Donations are accepted only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Exceptions are made for large donations or estates wishing to make donations. Good clean clothing, household items in working order, seasonal items and books are accepted.
Donations are to be taken to the door on the east side of the building.
Please email any questions regarding donations to shoponstate3030@gmail.com
Carol Anderson is the Shop on State manager under the direction of a five-member board of directors. Board members are President, Derek Mauser, Vice President, Michelle Richardson, Treasurer, Connie Jensen, Secretary, Mary Fisk, At-large member, Judy Muller.
