Shop on State awards 2020 grants

The Shop on State Board of Directors met on Oct. 7 to review grant requests and make final decisions on the amount of grants to be awarded.

A total of 47 grants were awarded totaling $50,789.74. This brings the total given back to Mitchell County organizations to $655,614.95 in 11 years.

Due to COVID-19, the board decided to mail the grant money rather than have a special gathering of the grant recipients. Grants were given to non-profits throughout Mitchell County.