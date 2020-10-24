Shop on State awards 2020 grants

The Shop on State Board of Directors met on Oct. 7 to review grant requests and make final decisions on the amount of grants to be awarded.
A total of 47 grants were awarded totaling $50,789.74. This brings the total given back to Mitchell County organizations to $655,614.95 in 11 years.
Due to COVID-19, the board decided to mail the grant money rather than have a special gathering of the grant recipients. Grants were given to non-profits throughout Mitchell County.
The following is a list of the non-profits receiving grants: Cedar River Complex, Elf Shop, Faith Assisted Living, First Freedom Inc., Merriland Christian Preschool, Mitchell County Historical Society, Mitchell County Home & Public Health, Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, Mitchell County Mountain Goats, Nissen Public Library, Osage Community Schools, Osage Police Department, Osage Senior Citizens Center, Riceville Ambulance Service, Riceville Community Club, Riceville Community Schools, Riceville Family Care, Riceville Food Pantry, Stacyville Community Nursing Home, Save Our Strays, Stacyville Housing, Stacyville Public Library, St Ansgar Community Chamber, St Ansgar Fire Department, St Ansgar Heritage Association, St Ansgar Schools, St Ansgar Disaster Area Relief Team, VFW Post 7920, Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association, ISU Extension & Outreach of Mitchell County, Osage Chamber of Commerce, Osage Community Daycare, St Ansgar Rescue, Stacyville Community Nursing Home Auxiliary, and Mitchell County Food Bank.
Grant amounts ranged from $260 to $1,500.
The Shop on State Board would like to thank the community for their support of the Shop. Their donations and purchasing of the goods make the awarding of the grants possible.
