Shop on State (SOS), a mission of Mitchell County, is now accepting grant applications from non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations located in Mitchell County.
The current grant application is dated August 2019 and may be found on the Shop on State Facebook page or one may be picked up at Shop on State. Groups may also email to request a copy of the grant: shoponstate3030@gmail.com
Organizations requesting funds must use the current application and may request a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $1,500. Applications are due back by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 to Shop on State.
You have free articles remaining.
Grant monies are not awarded to projects already started or completed or to organizations that have not completed Grant Reports from previous grants awarded.
Since its opening in May 2009, Shop on State has awarded grants totaling over $543,000 to Mitchell County non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.
Shop on State is located on the south side of the first floor of the Washington School Building, located at the corner of South Seventh and Oak Streets in Osage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.