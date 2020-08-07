Sheriff Beaver seeks car laptops for deputies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff Greg Beaver addressed the supervisors on Aug. 4 concerning several issues. He reported that a long term sheriff’s clerk will retire in December.

“I would like to put an ad together so we can have someone in place by Oct. 1, so they can be trained,” said Beaver.

He also asked the board if he could advertise for two or three reserve officers for his department. Certified reserve officers have to go through training at Hawkeye Community College, and the annual cost of each reserve officer averages around $5,000 to $6,000, which is cheaper than hiring regular officers for extra hours.

“If I can find two (reserve officers) I would be happy,” said Beaver.

He then asked the supervisors to approve a plan where county deputies could be supplied with laptops in their cars.

“All the deputies would like to put computers in their vehicles. It allows them to be more flexible when out of the cars,” said Beaver. He said that many surrounding counties already have the technology, and the car laptops would help to connect with officers in surrounding areas. The technology also helps officers know where other county deputies are in real time.