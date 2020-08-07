Sheriff Beaver seeks car laptops for deputies

Sheriff Greg Beaver addressed the supervisors on Aug. 4 concerning several issues. He reported that a long term sheriff’s clerk will retire in December.
“I would like to put an ad together so we can have someone in place by Oct. 1, so they can be trained,” said Beaver.
He also asked the board if he could advertise for two or three reserve officers for his department. Certified reserve officers have to go through training at Hawkeye Community College, and the annual cost of each reserve officer averages around $5,000 to $6,000, which is cheaper than hiring regular officers for extra hours.
“If I can find two (reserve officers) I would be happy,” said Beaver.
He then asked the supervisors to approve a plan where county deputies could be supplied with laptops in their cars.
“All the deputies would like to put computers in their vehicles. It allows them to be more flexible when out of the cars,” said Beaver. He said that many surrounding counties already have the technology, and the car laptops would help to connect with officers in surrounding areas. The technology also helps officers know where other county deputies are in real time.
He said that as in-office laptops become obsolete, the deputies could use their portable vehicle laptops in their office, which would save money in the future.
Beaver said the cost of the laptops and other technology would be around $70,000. He has already applied for $32,000 in grants which would go toward the project. He suggested the rest of the funding could come from the accumulated funds that inmates have paid for their incarceration. There will be a cost of a little over $3,500 annually to keep up the licensing for the system.
Supervisor Smolik was in favor of the measure, but Supervisor Walk suggested the board study the measure for a week before a decision is made.
On a vote of 2-to-1, the Mitchell County Supervisors approved the third reading of an ordinance on the county's Urban Renewal Area. As in the two previous readings, supervisors Barb Francis, and Stan Walk voted for the ordinance, and Supervisor Steve Smolik voted no.
Former County Assessor Dean Pohren encouraged the board to use some of the incentive funding for housing toward remodeling of present homes. He stated that he thought that lower income families are not being helped by the county’s current incentives to promote housing.
“I am interested in doing that,” said Supervisor Francis, “but I am pretty much alone.”
Tony Stonecypher, who is Mitchell County’s economic development director, said to Pohren, “I understand it, but our Board (Mitchell County Economic Board) is not interested in it.”
During public comment time, Al Winters stated that the new board, which will be seated in January 2021, should develop a plan for the use of Tax Increment Financing so the public is aware of how the money will be spent.
Winters asked where the current board thinks TIF money should be spent. Supervisor Walk answered that he thinks it should go toward three areas in the county: to develop new housing, for maintaining secondary roads, and for county conservation.
