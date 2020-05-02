Shelter Insurance donates $1,000 to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses are reaching out in any way they can to help those in need, including local food banks.

According to Osage Shelter Insurance agent Betsy Wright the company is donating $1,000 per agent to a local food bank of the agent’s choice. Wright chose the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and the money was recently sent to the food bank.

The food bank is located in Waterloo, but according to its Executive Director Barb Prather the food bank will be giving the supplies the donation helped buy right back to the Mitchell County Food Bank and the Riceville Food Pantry. Prather says it will also help supply the mobile food pantry in Osage that the Northeast Iowa Food Bank does every month.

Prather says the food bank is taking extra precautions as they continue to serve the community. The food bank is still accepting volunteers, but anyone who enters the building must first wash their hands and then they are given a mask and gloves. They are also asked to wash their hands when leaving the building. Prather says everyone at the food bank is practicing social distancing.

“If people do want to do a food drive we are required to quarantine for 72 hours after we take (the food), and then we go through it as well like we normally do,” says Prather.

Shelter Insurance is also donating $5,000 per each regional office.

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

