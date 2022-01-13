Shelby Blake takes over Osage Chamber of Commerce

Around the boardwalk of Osage-opoly, businesses wait to be filled with red and green houses. As the newest executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, it is Shelby Blake’s turn to flip over the next playing card.

Since July of 2021, Blake has served as an intern under outgoing executive director Kati Henry. When Henry announced she was leaving, Blake took it hard. They had worked on many projects together, and Blake had developed a bond with her mentor.

However, Blake turned the crisis into an opportunity, and applied for the vacated job.

“Kati has really grown the Chamber to what it is now, by building relationships,” Blake said. “I didn’t want to see the Chamber go downhill. I want to keep it rising, maintaining and building relationships with businesses and people. I felt inclined to help it continue to grow.”

Before she began her internship, Blake did not know Henry well. The first day Blake walked into the office, they worked on Osage-opoly. Like Monopoly, this board game has boxes on each side with locations, but Osage-opoly is filled with the names of local businesses. It became Blake’s summer project and a fundraiser for the Chamber. Businesses around town sold the game as Christmas gifts. Each business received one for free.

Above Blake in her new office is an antiquated version of Osage-opoly, with older squares of retailers and restaurants. She also has a 2006 copy at her house, which is in black and white. Some businesses never change, it seems, while others pass more quickly from the board.

Commute

Blake graduated from Osage Community High School in 2019, before heading to Iowa State University. She is studying ag business and will graduate in May.

“Just being from this rural community, I originally had a big interest in ag lending or crop insurance,” she said. “I enjoy agriculture. I didn’t grow up on a farm, but I was involved in FFA and showing cattle at the fair. I was also interested in finance. So I figured why not just do both of them?”

While Blake did not grow up on a farm, she had older friends who were extremely influential to her. In middle school, she was presented the opportunity to either take a food class or an ag class. Without hesitation she chose the latter.

“I knew that was what I was interested in,” she said.

While the role of executive director does not fully satisfy her love of agriculture, there is overlap. As well, her training in general business principals at ISU should help with her duties working for the Chamber, training which included subjects like marketing and accounting. Also, some of her favorite courses were for small business and entrepreneurship.

Blake has been able to fulfill her duties as an intern even while attending college. COVID-19 forced some courses online. In 2020, all of her classes were remote.

Some weeks within the past year, it would be a two-hour road trip one way for Blake, back to Osage to spend two hours with Henry at the Chamber.

“I love being home,” she said. “That’s another reason I applied for this job. It’s a great community to live in and work in (Osage).”

Because of her desire to return home after college, she did not attend the career fair in Ames, which often matches potential employees with their future professions.

Blake knows local businesses well. Since she was 16, she has worked around the Osage-opoly, at Taste, at S and S Meats and Spirits, and at Rusty’s Last Call. It has provided her with another look behind the scenes.

“Obviously when you go into a career, you have your personal skills that you want to use to benefit the business or the people you’re working with,” Blake said. “I have experience in photography and videography. So Katie, during small business Saturday, takes video of businesses doing what they do, and I can bring my skills to the table. I have that experience, and it’s very beneficial for marketing.”

Her mother, Kathie Blake, is Assistant City Clerk for Osage. Kathie Blake is a skilled photographer who has passed that knowledge to her daughter.

“Since I can remember, she’s been into photography,” Shelby Blake said.

Part of her duties will be to help businesses with advertising.

“We can help get a bigger audience for them,” Blake said.

Locally grown

A few weeks ago they offered Blake the job.

That day, Blake was home on break from college, filling her new position. She plans to be in the office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as she finishes earning her degree. Until May, the commute will continue. It helps that it is the Chamber’s slow season.

She knows she is lucky to have a job right out of college. But it was more than just luck, it was hard work.

Her mantra as executive director is to not fix something that is not broken.

“Kati has built this Chamber into what it is today,” Blake said. “Which is very good. I need to continue to build and maintain relationships. I know Kati is just a phone call away. I’m grateful for that. I was fortunate to be able to get to know her over the last several months.”

“I think she's the perfect fit for this position,” Henry said in return. “As my intern in 2021, she demonstrated she has the ability to take on many projects at once and deliver excellent results. I know she will do a great job and I look forward to watching her lead the Chamber into the future.”

Blake is also interested in making connections with entities beyond city limits, reaching employers in places like St. Ansgar, Stacyville and Riceville. Henry often receives inquiries about businesses such as contractors, and the search area inevitably stretches a few miles away.

“Wherever you’re from, we can still help,” Blake said.

The events around Osage throughout the year are an important part of keeping the town vibrant. Blake ranks Autumn Artistry as the biggest Chamber event, with vendors lined up across Main Street and down alleyways, benefiting not only vendors but local restaurants, bars and other businesses.

“I’m excited and nervous, because I know how much work it is,” she said. In September, Blake was still an intern when she got a taste of the fall festival. “I won’t be blindsided this year by Autumn Artistry, because I know what it entails.”

There is also Small Business Saturday, Socktoberfest, the Chamber’s golf outing, Friday Night Out with its music, the Magic on Main Decemberfest, among others.

There is a growing focus on locally grown produce and fresh foods, and the weekly farmer’s market in the summer helps promote that. Osage Community High School’s greenhouse is almost one year old, as well. Again, marketing is crucial.

“I think people look forward to it every week,” Blake said of the farmer’s market. “Seeing behind the scenes, there’s more to it than I thought. You can’t just create these events without preparation and planning.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to meet and talk to people in the community. I know that Osage is a great town to live in.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

