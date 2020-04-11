'Sewing Angels' donate homemade masks to Mitchell County Regional Health Center

The CDC is now recommending that everyone wear a mask when in public due to the coronavirus. They recommend homemade cloth masks; either ones people have sewn themselves or making one out of bandanas or T-shirts. The N-95 respirator masks and surgical masks are being reserved for health care workers only. To find out more information about how to properly wear a homemade mask, you can visit the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
Due to the vast need of all types of masks and the limited resources available Mitchell County residents have begun donating homemade masks to the health care workers at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
“This has been a nation-wide movement and we saw so many people reach out to us and be a part of that as well,” says Elaine Barreca, senior director of public relations. “We had requests coming in over the phone initially. It started very slowly for about one week and then we were just left with dozens of them nearly every day.”
Barreca calls the people who have been donating masks the center’s “sewing angels” and says there’s about a dozen people who regularly donate.
One of those “sewing angels” is Deanne Eisenman, who owns her own quilting company called Snuggles Quilts. Deanne designs quilt patterns and then sells them.
“I am a member of a quilting group of professional quilters online,” says Eisenman. “I design quilt patterns, and a lot of people in the group were doing that for their communities so I figured I would go ahead and reach out and see if there was a need here.”
She found a mask-making tutorial on YouTube and began making masks for the health center and her family and friends.
“We do appreciate every single mask that we’ve received,” says Barreca.
To donate a mask the cloth must be washed ahead of time to avoid excess shrinkage. Since it is made out of cloth it will shrink, but washing it before making it will lessen the results. Masks in Ziploc bags that can be sealed can be dropped off in bins located outside the center and the St. Ansgar clinic. Donors can leave their contact information with the bags so that the clinics can reach out and thank them, but contact information is not necessary.
The masks must be made out of cotton material. Once the center receives them they are laundered on site before they are given to the health care workers.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
