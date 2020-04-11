'Sewing Angels' donate homemade masks to Mitchell County Regional Health Center

“I am a member of a quilting group of professional quilters online,” says Eisenman. “I design quilt patterns, and a lot of people in the group were doing that for their communities so I figured I would go ahead and reach out and see if there was a need here.”

She found a mask-making tutorial on YouTube and began making masks for the health center and her family and friends.

“We do appreciate every single mask that we’ve received,” says Barreca.

To donate a mask the cloth must be washed ahead of time to avoid excess shrinkage. Since it is made out of cloth it will shrink, but washing it before making it will lessen the results. Masks in Ziploc bags that can be sealed can be dropped off in bins located outside the center and the St. Ansgar clinic. Donors can leave their contact information with the bags so that the clinics can reach out and thank them, but contact information is not necessary.

The masks must be made out of cotton material. Once the center receives them they are laundered on site before they are given to the health care workers.

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

