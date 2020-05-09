Senior prank hits fork in the road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Administrators do a lot of dirty work behind the scenes. No one would deny this.

However, this is the first year Osage administrators have ever had to roll up their sleeves and finish a senior prank.

After the school shut down, a senior confessed her prank idea and prior work on the prank to a teacher via Zoom. (Names have been omitted to protect the guilty.) This senior’s prank idea was a relatively harmless one. Each day, for much of the school year, she took two forks at lunch. She returned the fork she used and took the clean one along with her. Needless to say, a great many forks were socked away in her locker and more were found in her computer bag -- 91 to be exact.

If we had not ended school when we did, she would have easily had another 30 or so forks to work with.

What did this senior have planned? She wasn’t going to steal the forks. She wasn’t going to stick them into grass around the school grounds outside. She had planned to spell out 2020, in forks, in the new school gym.