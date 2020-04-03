Schools to remain closed until April 30; what Osage Community District is doing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday April 2 Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools in Iowa would need to remain closed until April 30 as the country and Iowa still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Education has provided guidance to help school districts navigate this difficult time. Schools can either pick voluntary education enrichment opportunities, or required educational services.

Osage Community School District has gone with the enrichment option, which means that student participation in the online Zoom classes is optional and no grading or credit is given.

In the past weeks the school district and Superintendent Barb Schwamman have stressed the value of students' mental health during this unprecedented time over any new learning. Teachers have held Zoom meetings with students focusing on making social connections.

The Iowa Department of Education has given schools a deadline of April 10 to make a decision on which continuous learning option they want to follow and what their plans are moving forward.

According to Schwamman the Osage Community School District staff, administrative staff, and school board will be holding meetings these upcoming days to solidify their plans.

