School seeks counsel from city on what to do about the 2020 prom location

“I feel for the seniors, and how things have ended for them, I really do, but I have a side to me that says ‘man oh man I don’t want to end up contributing to the problem,’” says Councilman Ross Grafft. “I don’t know what the percentage of odds are, but it’s kind of a ‘which way do we go on this.’ My heart versus my head almost, you know. My heart would say ‘boy let’s do it’ while my head has a little bit of a question of it.”

The council ultimately decided that McPhail would look into the possibility of insurance and whether the city could be held liable.

“(…What) we’re looking for is just a place to dance,” says Osage Community School District’s Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “I hate to quote ‘Footloose’, but ‘we want to dance;’ the kids want to dance.”

After representatives for the school logged off the Zoom call, the meeting continued with discussion of the new water tower that will be built in town, including the new well. The new sewer project was also discussed. Bids for both projects will be presented to the city council in July, but right now, the council is just making sure that all the money is in place for when those bids come in.

The next City Council meeting will be held in-person on June 22 at City Hall.

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

