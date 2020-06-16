School seeks counsel from city on what to do about the 2020 prom location

A large portion of the June 8 City Council meeting was spent discussing how the city could possibly help the Osage Community School District throw a prom for the juniors and seniors.
The school is just looking for a location where the prom can be held.
“We’re trying to find an area that would best suit the kids, and it’s something we really want to do to give them an outstanding prom after everything that’s gone on this year,” says Amy Johnson, one of the parents who is on the prom committee.
The main location considered was the Osage firehouse. Firehouse representative Marlin Duren said that the firetrucks could be pulled out and parked directly across the street in the Spahn & Rose Lumber parking lot. He said the firefighters' gear could stay where it was, and certain areas could be blocked off to prevent promgoers from going places they shouldn’t.
Duren said firetrucks could be filled from local fire hydrants so that way if there were a fire out in the country during the prom, there wouldn’t be any issues. He said the front and back doors of the firehouse could be opened to allow airflow in the building.
The biggest issue that the council and the city attorney Brian McPhail foresaw is the possibility of the city becoming liable if someone were to come in contact with the coronavirus.
“I feel for the seniors, and how things have ended for them, I really do, but I have a side to me that says ‘man oh man I don’t want to end up contributing to the problem,’” says Councilman Ross Grafft. “I don’t know what the percentage of odds are, but it’s kind of a ‘which way do we go on this.’ My heart versus my head almost, you know. My heart would say ‘boy let’s do it’ while my head has a little bit of a question of it.”
The council ultimately decided that McPhail would look into the possibility of insurance and whether the city could be held liable.
“(…What) we’re looking for is just a place to dance,” says Osage Community School District’s Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “I hate to quote ‘Footloose’, but ‘we want to dance;’ the kids want to dance.”
After representatives for the school logged off the Zoom call, the meeting continued with discussion of the new water tower that will be built in town, including the new well. The new sewer project was also discussed. Bids for both projects will be presented to the city council in July, but right now, the council is just making sure that all the money is in place for when those bids come in.
The next City Council meeting will be held in-person on June 22 at City Hall.
