Scholarship celebration honors Central students

Central College's annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholarship recipients include Theodore Baldus, of Saint Ansgar, who received the Clifford and Ruth Keizer Scholarship; Matthew Huisman, of Osage, who received Harold Roelofs and Mina Baker-Roelofs Endowed Scholarship; and Abigail Marr, of Riceville, who received the Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

The event - had it been held - gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.

