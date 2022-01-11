Salvation Army thanks public for generosity

As the Salvation Army-Mitchell County Service Extension Unit representative in Mitchell County, Service Extension Coordinator Sarah Krukow thanks the hundreds of friends and supporters who have given time and donations to the Salvation Army. The Christmas Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s most vital fundraising tool, accounting for nearly all of its annual fundraising totals.

“It is vital because we depend on this support to fund year-round programs,” Krukow said. “I am pleased to report that Mitchell County raised just under $7,010, with an additional $4,200 from churches and organizations.”

It is only with generous support from the community during this time that the Salvation Army Extension Unit can offer temporary emergency assistance and special projects for local groups. More than quick-fixes, these solutions reflect the ability to make a difference in many lives and the Salvation Army continues to strive for excellence in its ability to assist others. According to Krukow, its goal is to continually make a difference.

“Again, from volunteering to contributions, we appreciate the kindness, compassion and generosity that our communities have and continue to show,” Krukow said. “Your support has helped us make a difference in the lives of those we serve. We continue to take group, church and individual donations throughout the year at the Osage Police Department.”

The Salvation Army-Mitchell County Service Extension Unit is located at 432 Main Street in Osage, phone number 641-732-3777.

