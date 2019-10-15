Twenty-five students were inducted into the Saint Ansgar Chapter of the National Honor Society on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The ceremony was held in the Saint Ansgar Library, led by the current chapter members. Montanah Scott welcomed the guests and introduced Mr. Michael Crozier, superintendent, to begin the ceremony. Following Crozier’s message, Mrs. Nelson addressed the new NHS members. Mrs. Nelson was the teacher who was chosen by the senior members of NHS to speak this year.
The NHS selection process and the four pillars of NHS were explained by senior members Jack Sievert, Carissa Blake, Megan Schmidt, Hannah Patterson, and Emily Hemann (NHS president). Next, Hemann announced the names of the new inductees as they received their certificate, signed the NHS book and lit a candle to represent their commitment to service in their chapter. Scott then led the new and current members in the NHS Pledge and gave closing remarks.
Photos and a cake and punch reception took place following the ceremony.
